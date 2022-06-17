Nico Bolzico shares hilarious video of his “restful sleep” after winning argument with his wife
CEBU, Philippines — Nico Bolzico never run out of jokes as he posted another funny video on Instagram.
Bolzico shared what his “restful sleep” looks like after winning an argument with his wife, Solenn Heussaff.
In the video, Bolzico can be seen sleeping comfortably outside of their house.
“New Master Class at the #BHCAcademy ‘Understanding the costs of winning an argument’,” Bolzico captioned the video with the hashtags #BulliedHusbandsClub #HappyWeekend .
View this post on Instagram
Aside from the prank videos with his wife, Bolzico has been sharing hilarious videos of him giving tips about marriage.
Heussaff and Bolzico got married in 2016. They have a two-year-old daughter named Thylane “Tili” Bolzico. /rcg
READ:
Solenn Heussaff: ‘How it is in bed after having kids’
Nico Bolzico is in troubled waters… Read on to know why
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.