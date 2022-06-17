Nico Bolzico shares hilarious video of his “restful sleep” after winning argument with his wife

CEBU, Philippines — Nico Bolzico never run out of jokes as he posted another funny video on Instagram.

Bolzico shared what his “restful sleep” looks like after winning an argument with his wife, Solenn Heussaff.

In the video, Bolzico can be seen sleeping comfortably outside of their house.

“New Master Class at the #BHCAcademy ‘Understanding the costs of winning an argument’,” Bolzico captioned the video with the hashtags #BulliedHusbandsClub #HappyWeekend .

Aside from the prank videos with his wife, Bolzico has been sharing hilarious videos of him giving tips about marriage.

Heussaff and Bolzico got married in 2016. They have a two-year-old daughter named Thylane “Tili” Bolzico. /rcg

