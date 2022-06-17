Nico Bolzico shares hilarious video of his “restful sleep” after winning argument with his wife

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | June 17,2022 - 04:07 PM

CEBU, Philippines —  Nico Bolzico never run out of jokes as he posted another funny video on Instagram.

Bolzico shared what his “restful sleep” looks like after winning an argument with his wife, Solenn Heussaff.

In the video, Bolzico can be seen sleeping comfortably outside of their house. 

“New Master Class at the #BHCAcademy ‘Understanding the costs of winning an argument’,” Bolzico captioned the video with the hashtags #BulliedHusbandsClub #HappyWeekend .

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nico Bolzico (@nicobolzico)

Aside from the prank videos with his wife, Bolzico has been sharing hilarious videos of him giving tips about marriage.

Heussaff and Bolzico got married in 2016. They have a two-year-old daughter named  Thylane “Tili” Bolzico.    /rcg

READ:

Solenn Heussaff: ‘How it is in bed after having kids’

Nico Bolzico is in troubled waters… Read on to know why

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: #BulliedHusbandsClub, Cebu Daily News, Celebrities, entertainmet news, hilarious video, Nico Bolzico, restful sleep, Solenn Heussaff

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.