Easterlies to bring rain over several parts of PH — Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — The easterlies will bring rains over several parts of the country on Thursday, July 21, 2022, including parts of Luzon and the Eastern Visayas, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
According to Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio in a weather report Thursday morning, the easterlies is currently the prevailing weather system affecting the country.
“Sa araw na ito makararanas ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga kalat kalat na pagulan at thunderstorm sa Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Rombol at Aurora,” said Aurelio.
(Today, cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast in Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Rombol and Aurora.)
“Samantala sa nalalabing bahagi ng bansa kasama ang Metro Manila, asahan po na makakaranas ng bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang kalangitan na may tiyansa ng biglaan buhos ng ulan dahil sa thunderstorms,” he added.
(Meanwhile in the rest of the country including Metro Manila, expect to experience partly cloudy to overcast skies with a chance of sudden downpours due to thunderstorms.)
Eastern Visayas will likewise experience rain and overcast skies due to the easterlies, said Aurelio, while generally fair weather is forecast over the rest of Visayas and the entire Mindanao with chances of isolated rain.
The state weather service said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Thursday will be:
Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
RELATED STORY:
Brace for hot, humid Thursday due to easterlies — Pagasa
Pagasa: Cloudy Friday with rain showers down south due to LPA
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.