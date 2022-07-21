Easterlies to bring rain over several parts of PH — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The easterlies will bring rains over several parts of the country on Thursday, July 21, 2022, including parts of Luzon and the Eastern Visayas, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

According to Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio in a weather report Thursday morning, the easterlies is currently the prevailing weather system affecting the country.

“Sa araw na ito makararanas ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga kalat kalat na pagulan at thunderstorm sa Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Rombol at Aurora,” said Aurelio.

(Today, cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast in Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Rombol and Aurora.)

“Samantala sa nalalabing bahagi ng bansa kasama ang Metro Manila, asahan po na makakaranas ng bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang kalangitan na may tiyansa ng biglaan buhos ng ulan dahil sa thunderstorms,” he added.

(Meanwhile in the rest of the country including Metro Manila, expect to experience partly cloudy to overcast skies with a chance of sudden downpours due to thunderstorms.)

Eastern Visayas will likewise experience rain and overcast skies due to the easterlies, said Aurelio, while generally fair weather is forecast over the rest of Visayas and the entire Mindanao with chances of isolated rain.

The state weather service said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Thursday will be:

Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

