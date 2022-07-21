Minglanilla to strictly enforce truck ban

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In order to improve traffic flow in Minglanilla, the local government there decided to strictly enforce its truck ban that spans up to five hours every day.

The municipal government of Minglanilla, in a post on social media, announced that they would be apprehending motorists violating the town’s truck ban policy starting Wednesday, July 20.

The local government unit (LGU) said they have observed that trucks no longer comply with the truck ban measure.

Minglanilla’s truck ban along the highway, N. Bacalso Avenue, will start at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“Kining maong truck ban synchronized sa samang polisiya sa mga dakbayan sa Talisay ug Naga sa Metro Cebu,” the LGU added.

In addition, trucks coming from quarry sites in Brgy. Guindarohan are not allowed to pass the highway from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., in accordance with Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia’s executive order (EO).

“Mga Mitcom (Minglanilla Traffic Committee) personnel gipaabot nga anaa sa national highway aron mopatuman niini,” added the LGU.

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality located approximately 19 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

