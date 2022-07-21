IACAT-MCIAA urged to conduct anti-human trafficking activities

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Council has urged the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), particularly IACAT-Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIAA), to conduct information, education, and communication activities against trafficking.

This is in line with the observance of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which was designated by the United Nations (UN) every 30th of July.

On Wednesday, Councilor Annabeth Cuizon passed a resolution in the city council, urging the IACAT to conduct such activities, to give awareness and information to the public.

She added that this will also help in preventing, especially children and teenagers, from being abused or exploited by human traffickers.

“Kay ang atong kinahanglan gyud ani mao ang atong public awareness nga dili gyud mabiktima atong mga bata ug teenager aning trafficking in person,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon also appealed to parents to always monitor their children, especially in using the internet and their social media accounts.

She also urged schools and the community to always be aware to prevent children from being victimized by trafficking.

“Ang ato gyud ana no ang atong mga silingan and the community can also help us track these kanang mga online sexual abuses kay number one ana mahibulong ka nganong imong silingan sigeg balik-balik ug mga remittance center,” she added.

This year’s celebration of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons carries the theme “Use and Abuse of Technology.” /rcg

