Davao Dreamers bury Lapu-Lapu Pantum in PSL 21-Under VisMin hoop

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Davao Occidental Dreamers clobbered the Lapu-Lapu City Pantum, 122-62, in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-Under VisMin Leg at the Cebu City Sports Institute on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The Dreamers’ huge victory might have unofficially set a league record of having the highest lead in a game as they led by as much as 64 points before settling for the 60-point win.

The Dreamers logged their biggest lead in the game with 3:47 left in the final period, 116-52, after Julius Olivar scored a layup.

Four players from Davao Occidental also had double digits led by Rainer Maga’s 19 points and three steals.

Jude Bagay had 17 markers and seven rebounds, while Christian Malano chipped in 14 points, five boards, and two assists. Lawrence Angeles added 11 markers, four boards, and two dimes.

Jeco Bancale scored 16 points with one rebound and two assists for Lapu-Lapu while James Paul Llenes chipped in 10 points, three rebounds, and one assist.

The victory improved Davao Occidental’s record to 2-1 (win-loss), while Lapu-Lapu suffered its second defeat with one win.

BUKIDNON 76, BOGO CITY 64

In the first game, the Bukidnon Cowboys routed the Bogo City Bugoys, 76-64 to improve to 2-0 while the latter remained winless in three games.

Raul Gentallan led the Cowboys with 24 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Ivo Salarda backed Gentallan with 10 markers, eight rebounds, and one assist.

Bogo City’s James Gica scored 22 points with two boards and one assist, while Redjhee Recimiento scored 16 points and three rebounds.

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Bukidnon will take on Ormoc at 8:00 PM, while the Dreamers will face San Fernando Buffalos at 10:00 PM at the same venue. /rcg

