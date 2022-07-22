Junk shop worker falls in Hipodromo buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A junk shop worker was nabbed in a buy-bust operation conducted in Lower Riverside, Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City, past 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), identified the arrested suspect as 50-year-old Ereberto Sarno, a resident of the said barangay. PDEA-7 agents seized 0.003 grams of ‘shabu’ from him worth P200.

Alcantara said that Sarno’s arrest stemmed from a report they received through their Isumbong Mo Kay Wilkins (IMKW) program. IMKW is PDEA’s social media platform that gives the public a channel to report if there are existing illegal drug activities in their respective localities.

PDEA operatives, on the other hand, will verify the report before conducting an operation against suspected drug personalities.

Alcantara added that it took at least two weeks for the operatives to close a transaction with the suspect. Allegedly, Sarno can dispose of at least 15 grams of suspected shabu per week.

Authorities continue to locate the suspect’s source of illegal drugs.

Sarno is currently detained at the detention facility of the PDEA-7 in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City pending filing of appropriate charges.

