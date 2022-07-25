LCP condemns killing of ex-Basilan mayor, tells members to keep cities safe and secure 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) condemns the ruthless and brutal killing of a former mayor, and two more individuals last Sunday, July 25, 2022, at the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) in Quezon City.

In a statement, LCP president and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said the group ‘condemns in the strongest and possible terms’ the killing of former Lamitan City, Basilan mayor Rosita Fuyigar, her executive assistant Victor George Capistrano, and university security guard Jeneven Bandiola.

Rama also said the group demands ‘swift and immediate justice’ for the three victims, all of whom were shot dead by Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol.

The mayor also urged members of the League to be more proactive in ensuring that their cities are safe and secure from criminality and lawlessness.

“This cowardly act executed in broad daylight is a sobering call for vigilance and a cry for restoring peace and order… We, the City Mayors, are more emboldened to continue to actively pursue efforts against criminality and lawlessness to keep our cities and people safe and secure,” said Rama.

In the meantime, LCP extends its condolences to the grieving families.

“May they find strength through this ordeal. We also pray for the speedy recovery of Hanah Rose Furigay,” Rama added.

Furigay was supposedly attending her daughter’s graduation from the Ateneo Law School in Loyola Heights, Quezon City. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Furigay’s daughter, 25-year-old Hannah Rose, was wounded along with a bystander. She was among the Ateneo School of Law students who were on campus for the commencement exercises scheduled at 4 p.m. at the Areté building. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

