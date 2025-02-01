EGS Solid North edges RKF Iloilo, hoists 1st Mayor Garcia Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — EGS Solid North Party List carved a milestone in Cebu’s basketball scene after claiming the inaugural Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia Cup Invitational Basketball championship with a hard-fought 71-67 victory over RKF Iloilo on Friday night, January 31, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

The squad, composed of players from the Abra Weavers of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) and bankrolled by Cebuano sports patron Wilson Villanueva of EGS Surveying, capped off their flawless campaign and took home the P300,000 champion’s purse.

Veteran forward Mark Yee turned back the clock with a solid double-double performance, tallying 14 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks, to power EGS Solid North in the tournament’s most pivotal game.

The team showcased its dominance throughout the competition, finishing with an unblemished 7-0 (win-loss) record, including victories in the semifinals and championship game.

Kasius Small Martin and Encho Serrano added firepower to EGS’ balanced attack, chipping in 12 and 10 points, respectively.

MAYOR’S CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

The championship clash was anything but a walk in the park, as EGS Solid North and RKF Iloilo battled through 20 lead changes and six deadlocks.

RKF Iloilo, the reigning Sinulog Cup 2025 champions, made their intentions clear early, leading 36-30 at halftime. The Ilonggos continued to push the pace, holding a slim 62-61 edge entering the fourth quarter.

However, EGS’ experience and cohesion ultimately made the difference in the closing minutes, as they held their ground and delivered in crunch time to secure the title.

MJ Dela Virgen led RKF Iloilo with 11 points, while Miles Canal and Jaypee Belencion chipped in 10 points each. Despite falling short, the squad still walked away with a P200,000 prize as the tournament’s first runner-up.

BATTLE FOR THIRD

In the battle for third, Team Khalifa overpowered Fiesta Gas, 89-77, behind a scorching 23-point explosion from Jancork Cabahug. The former University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancer also tallied eight rebounds, three steals, and one assist in an all-around effort.

Former USJ-R Jaguars team captain Elmer Echavez Jr. provided ample support with 21 points, while Joel Lee Yu and Mark Llemit contributed 11 points each to complete Team Khalifa’s offensive onslaught.

Fiesta Gas’ Gab Cometa led his squad with 17 points, while Jonel Bonganciso added 14 markers in a losing effort.

Team Khalifa earned the P100,000 third-place prize, while Fiesta Gas settled for P50,000 as the fourth-place finisher.

