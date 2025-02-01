Genesis Servania eager to return to Cebu after 13 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former world title challenger Genesis “Azukal” Servania is thrilled to again fight in Cebu after a very long time.

Servania, a former ALA Boxing Gym standout who held multiple World Boxing Organization (WBO) regional titles, built his career in Cebu, where he fought in some of the most significant bouts.

The last time Servania fought in Cebu was in October 2013 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, where he defeated Panamanian tough guy Rafael Concepcion via a second-round technical knockout.

Now, Servania returns to the ring in Cebu with plans to reclaim the glory he once built here.

He will face Chinese boxer Aketelieti Yelejian for the vacant WBO Oriental lightweight title, one of three WBO regional title fights on the “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” fight card on February 8 at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

‘BINUKBUKAY SA SUGBO’

In an interview posted on the “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” Facebook page, Servania expressed his excitement to showcase his talent once again in front of the Cebuano boxing fans who supported him during his days at ALA Boxing Gym.

“Syempre gipangandaman ni nako ug maayo, kumbaga mo away ko ug balik sa Cebu. Daghan nagpaabot makakita sa akong dula. Sila mismo makita ko nila sa personal nga mo away sa ring,” Servania shared.

(Of course, I prepared for this because I am coming back to Cebu. Many are waiting to witness my next fight. They already saw me fight on the ring.)

“Kini dulaa gipreparahan gyud ni nako, kumbaga comeback fight ni nako. dugay na sad ko naka fight. Mga four months ko nga preparation ug training.”

(I have been preparing for this fback fight. ight because this is going to be my come. Also, it’s been a long time since I last fought [in Cebu]. I prepared and trained for at least four months.)

Servania’s last fight took place in Vung Tau, Vietnam, in 2024, where he defeated Chinese boxer Xiao Tao Su via unanimous decision in a non-title bout.

Prior to that, Servania faced a tough stretch, losing back-to-back fights in the United States and Japan.

The 33-year-old Bacolod City native boasts a professional record of 35 wins, 16 knockouts, and 4 defeats.

YELEJIAN’S RECORD

Meanwhile, Yelejian, who holds an 9-4-1 (win-loss-draw) record with two knockouts, is the current International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia welterweight champion.

He gained recognition among Filipino boxing fans after a toe-to-toe battle against Albert Pagara in Passi City, Iloilo, where he lost by majority decision for the IBF Asia lightweight title.

“Excited nako mo fight, fifty-fifty ang akong prediction. Adto na mahibaw-an sa ring. Kaning dulaa dili ko mag under estimate sa akong kontra. Sa record, advantage ko sa iyaha pero di jud siya kakumpyansaan, champion sad ni ug isog sad,” Servania concluded.

(I am now very excited to fight, and my predictions is fifty-fifty. We will know [who will win] when we are on the ring. In this fight, I do not want to underestimate my opponent. I have the advantage in terms of record, but I don’t want to be complacent because he is also a champion and is very brave.)

