Cebu FC taps Cebuano coach Glenn Ramos for PFL campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are set to continue their campaign in the Philippines Football League (PFL) Season 2024-2025 under the guidance of an iconic Cebuano coach, Tomasito Glenn Ramos.

Ramos steps in as head coach, taking over from Turkish coach Mustafa Göksu.

“I’m very happy that the team owner invited me here and this is a proud moment for Cebu that a homegrown coach is handling the Cebu Football Club right now,” said Ramos.

READ: Cebu FC seeks upset against league-leading Kaya Iloilo

Ramos, a renowned figure in Cebu’s football scene, is best known for leading the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves to multiple Cesafi and Palarong Pambansa championships.

He also steered ERCO Bro FC to several titles and guided the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) U19 squad to victory in the PFF U19 national title last year.

READ: Cebu FC earns first point ACL 2 with 2-2 draw vs. Muangthong United FC

This marks Ramos’ second involvement with CFC, having been approached by Dynamic HERB CFC CEO and General Manager Ugur Tasci in 2021, before the club’s debut in the competition. At the time, Ramos could not join due to prior commitments.

“I was just waiting for the right time, and now that the opportunity has come again, I’m very happy to be here,” Ramos shared.

READ: Cebu FC embarks on redemption journey in PFL 2024-2025 Season

CEBU FC

Having officially assumed the head coaching role just two weeks ago, Ramos faces an immediate challenge as the Cebu FC prepare for a crucial clash with top-ranked Kaya FC-Iloilo tomorrow, Sunday, February 2, at UP Diliman in Manila.

Kaya FC currently leads the standings with 19 points, fueled by six wins and one draw, while Cebu FC sits in fourth with 14 points, having secured four wins, two draws, and one loss.

READ: Cebu FC overcomes Davao Aguilas in come-from-behind win

Although a two-week preparation period presents challenges, Ramos is confident in his team’s readiness, despite the absence of some players who are still returning from holiday breaks.

“I have been with them two weeks already but the team is not complete, we just formed into 19 squad for the field players yesterday, then we have one player arriving maybe tonight, but the team is confident coming into this Sunday’s game,” Ramos said.

TEAM CHEMISTRY

Ramos also acknowledged the work that remains to be done, highlighting the importance of building team chemistry, adapting to his coaching philosophy, and refining strategy as they approach Sunday’s match.

“Since before, my philosophy has always been to win a game, I never sleep if I lose, this is my philosophy and they have to adapt to the principle of our game, coz it is very important. If the players cannot adapt to the philosophy of the coach and the strategy of the coach, it will be very hard to be a winner,” said Ramos adding that “first is discipline and also work hard on the pitch,” he said.

Ramos added that motivating the Gentle Giants for the Visayas Clasico showdown against Kaya FC is crucial, given the formidable challenge posed by the league leaders.

“The challenge is that Kaya FC is very strong, and they’ve had no break due to their Shopee Cup participation. This means their players are always at 100% fitness, and their team chemistry is extremely high,” Ramos concluded.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP