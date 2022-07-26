90K 4Ps beneficiaries in Region 7 found to be ‘non-poor’, DSWD to reevaluate

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 will reassess 90,000 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in Central Visayas after they were initially found out to be non-poor and were not listed at the National Household Targeting System (NHTS) also known as Listahanan.

DSWD-7 OIC Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said that the 90,000 4Ps beneficiaries were part of the 1.3 million Pantawid members in the country that are set to leave the program as announced by Secretary Erwin Tulfo.

“Naay balita nga naay nasulod sa Pantawid apan dili sila pobre basi sa atong Listahanan. So kung nasud ka sa Pantawid unya dili ka pobre, there is a problem there that is inclusion error,” Lucero said.

Lucero said that they will locate and visit these Pantawid members to conduct a re-assessment and evaluate their membership in the program.

“So karon, tan-awon gyud na namo among Listahanan, itakdo namo kadtong ilang giingon nga non-poor ug tinood ba silang non-poor. So naay validation, naay assessment and this is done house-to-house gyud. Dili ni pwedeng tawag-tawag lang,” she added.

She added that the assessment can also be done through assembly in the different clustered barangays.

Earlier, Tulfo said that if these 1.3 million Filipino households would graduate from the program and would no longer receive conditional cash grants from the government, the government can save up to P15 billion which can be allocated to new beneficiaries of the poverty reduction program.

Aside from this, DSWD-7 earlier announced that around 17,000 Pantawid beneficiaries were also inactive in the last six months and failed to update their status at their city/municipal links. /rcg

