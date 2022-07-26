Doce Pares Eskrima-Kali-Arnis welcomes 7 new GMs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The world renowned Doce Pares Eskrima-Kali-Arnis international federation welcomed seven new Grand Masters (GMs) to its fold.

The new GMs are Elmer Mosqueda, Ashley Lee, Abet Cañete, Scott Slezak, Jose Marquez, Felix Roiles, and, Antonio Oñas, Jr.

GM Mosqueda was the highest-ranked GM installed by Doce Pares after being promoted to the 10th grade black belt.

Doce Pares Supreme Grandmaster (SGM) Arnulfo “Dong” Cuesta led the formal installation ceremony of the new GMs last July 23, 2022 at the Juban Garden Resort in Catmon town, northern Cebu.

The installation highlighted the customary Grandmasters’ Seminar, which was also attended by the inductees.

In addition, it also served as the culminating activity of the 16th World Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (WEKAF) Championships, which Doce Pares recently hosted at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

It saw Team Philippines dominating the week-long competition by hauling 141 gold medals along with 139 silvers, and 138 bronzes, which is a record setting feat in the 33-year history of WEKAF.

Meanwhile, Cuesta assumed the head post of Doce Pares after SGM Dionisio “Diony” Cañete, ODL (Order of Datu Lapu-Lapu) passed away on August 23, 2021.

