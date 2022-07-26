5 more teams advance to Round of 16 in MCBL Season Six hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The final cast of the Round of 16 playoffs of the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) Season Six is almost complete after five more teams advanced over the weekend in various venues.

Truck N’ Trail and TSO & Co. will square off in the round of 16 after trouncing their respective opponents at the City Sports Club Cebu and at the Benedicto College gymnasium, respectively.

Truck N’ Trail defeated Sikatuna’s Mirror, 93-79, with EJ Conahap and Jeric Gonzaga powering the team with 27 and 18 points performances.

Sikatuna’s Jerome Soque had 26 points, while Mike Cueva had 17 in their team’s losing effort.

TSO & Co. on the other hand outlasted VDrink Yoyi’s Pastries Spartans, 88-84, at the Benedicto gymnasium.

Daniel Cotado led TSO with 27 points, while VDrink’s Jake Emerson Diamante had 15 markers.

Meanwhile, RMA Cargo will face ARQ-Cokaliong in the round of 16 after dumping Prayboys, 93-69, at the Benedicto College Gym.

James Villafuerte led RMA Cargo with 19 markers.

Meanwhile, Artera Builders will play against Targeted Ads in the round of 16 after winning over Jade & Jay, 96-77, at the Benedicto College Gym.

Arnold Quilaton scored 23 points for Artera Builders, while Erlone Baguio led the losing team with 13 markers.

Finally, Aquila Transport edged Black Arch Construction, 107-79 with Ehman Suarez exploding for 33 points. Jimmy Ople Jr. was Black Arch’s highest scorer with 18 markers.

Aquila Transport will wait for the winner between San Fernando and Angkol Breakers. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cokaliong-ARQ bags first win in MCBL

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy