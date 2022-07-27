Baguio student falls off building during magnitude 7 quake
BAGUIO CITY—A student in this city fell off her dorm after trying to use the fire exit during the magnitude 7 earthquake on Wednesday, July 27.
Kristina Cassandra Pascua, 19, fell from the fourth floor of A’s Dormitory and landed on an unloading cab.
According to the cab driver, Pedro Abad Jr., the victim’s head landed on the cab’s windshield.
Pascua is conscious and is being examined at the Saint Louis University Hospital of the Sacred Heart.
