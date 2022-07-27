Man shot dead after reportedly trying to evade arrest warrant in Toledo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A murder suspect was killed when he attempted to escape arresting officers in Toledo City, southern Cebu on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Local police from Toledo City confirmed that the suspect, identified as Arnold Abadinas Zabate, was facing a warrant of arrest for murder.

Arresting officers from the Toledo City Police Station went to his residence past 1 p.m. in Sitio Casoy, Barangay Gen. Climaco but tried to escape through a gunfight, police reports stated.

Police added that while they were serving the warrant of arrest against the suspect, the latter drew a gun but was hit first and was killed.

Branch 59 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Toledo City issued a warrant of arrest against Zabate for charges of murder.

The warrant, dated July 25, 2022, was signed by Presiding Judge Judilyn Hugotapia-Menchavez.

Toledo City is a third-class component city located around 46 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

P4M worth of marijuana plants uprooted in Toledo City; cultivators escaped

Cordova robbery: Man, teener, who stole guard’s shotgun to buy drugs, nabbed

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy