Capitol inaugurates P140-million road projects in 4th district

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Capitol inaugurated several road and other infrastructure projects with a combined worth of over P140 million in the fourth district.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, together with key Capitol officials and Board Members, marked the completion of road projects in the towns of Daanbantayan, Santa Fe, and Bantayan last July 19, 2022, a series of reports from Sugbo News, the province’s media outlet, stated.

These included the Oboob-Maricaban Road, which serves as an alternative road that will connect the towns of Santa Fe and Bantayan on Bantayan Island.

The provincial government also inaugurated Phase II of the 3.9-kilometer Poblacion-Tominjao-Maya Road Section in Daanbantayan town. It traverses five barangays – Talisay, Tominjao, Maya, Bagay, and Lanao – and costs approximately P55 million.

Other Capitol-funded infrastructure projects that were completed include the Tapilon Causeway and flood-control projects in Tominjao, both in Daanbantayan.

Infrastructure development and expansion remain one of the priorities of the provincial government under Garcia’s administration.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Cebu province remains ASF-free, Capitol says

Despite RROW challenges, Capitol to start construction of Malapascua Circumferential Road

Cebu’s third bridge CCLEX inaugurated

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy