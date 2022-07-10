Despite RROW challenges, Capitol to start construction of Malapascua Circumferential Road

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite uncertainty among affected lot owners, the Cebu Provincial Government will start construction of the long-overdue Malapascua Circumferential Road.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia announced in a virtual briefer that she has instructed the Provincial Engineering Office to begin civil works for the Malapascua Circumferential Road even if several affected owners have yet to formally give their permissions to let the Capitol use portions of their land for the road project.

Garcia said they will commence construction of the eastern side of the road project as the property owners on this side of the island have already signed the documents for the Road Right of Way (RROW).

“So mao ni atong sugdan na ang Phase 1. Kaning red (western side), Phase 2, wa pa ni namirma so di nato na masugdan unless mamirma sila,” said Garcia.

Citing data from the Provincial Engineering Office, only 16 affected lot owners have so far signed and agreed to the construction of the 5-kilometer Malapascua Circumferential Road.

Based on CDN’s archives, the Malapascua Circumferential Road is part of the Capitol’s Malapascua Development Plan that aims to improve infrastructure on the island to better accommodate tourist.

The road project was first introduced in 2004, with the aim to improve accessibility around Malapascua, one of Cebu’s most popular tourist destinations.

The island served as a jump-off point for diving and marine life enthusiasts, particularly those who want to witness thresher sharks around its seas.

In the meantime, Garcia hoped the other property owners will soon sign the documents for the RROW so they can proceed with Phase 2 of the Malapascua Circumferential Road.

“I hope nga marealize ni nila nga kinahanglan nga maayo nga dalan, maayo nga circumferential road nga makahatag ug accessibility for further promoting the place, for medical emergencies, for tourism… Dako gyud kaayo na ug tabang,” she explained.

Malapascua Island is part of the territorial jurisdiction of Daanbantayan, a first-class municipality located at the northernmost tip of Cebu province.

It can be accessed by riding a ferry or motorbanca from Maya Port in Daanbantayan.

/dcb

