WATCH: Drone footage of damage caused by quake in Abra
By: Reuters - Inquirer.net | July 28,2022 - 11:21 AM
A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the northern Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday, July 27, killing at least five people, damaging buildings and sending strong tremors through the capital, Manila. | via Reuters
