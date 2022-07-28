WATCH: Drone footage of damage caused by quake in Abra

By: Reuters - Inquirer.net | July 28,2022 - 11:21 AM

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the northern Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday, July 27, killing at least five people, damaging buildings and sending strong tremors through the capital, Manila. | via Reuters

TAGS: Abra, earthquake, Luzon, Manila, northern Philippine island

