Cebu City Disaster Council to send survey team to Ilocos Sur

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Cebu City Disaster Council will soon send a survey team to local government units (LGUs) in Luzon that were affected by the 7-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo, the Cebu City Disaster Council chairperson, in a statement, said they are currently coordinating with the LGU of Ilocos Sur and “will immediately send a reconnaissance team” there.

The reconnaissance team will be composed of Harold Alcontin, the operation head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and a few Quick Response Team personnel, to assess what priority assistance or resources the victims of the earthquake may need the most.

The office is hoping that he activity will also guide private donations in Cebu for the victims.

The Magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Luzon on Wednesday left at least P33.8-billion worth of damage to infrastructure in the Cordillera and Ilocos regions, according to Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro, deputy administrator for operations of the Office of the Civil Defense.

The earthquake has affected at least 20,000 individuals. It also killed five individuals and left more than 130 persons injured.

