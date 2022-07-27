Rama: Cebu City, LCP will help earthquake-affected areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, the newly elected president of the League of the Cities of the Philippines (LCP), said the LCP will look into its internal capability to help the victims of the earthquake that hit various parts of Luzon on Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022.

“I have already brought it to my executive assistant to keep track of where and the inventory and first and foremost bring it to all mayors if we have the capacity, capability on what to do. They know better as far as how to respond,” he told Cebu media on Wednesday afternoon, July 27.

Moreover, Rama said the City government will also look into what’s the best help it can give to the earthquake victims.

Asked if the City can provide financial assistance to the victims, as well, Rama said it would “depend” if the City has enough money for such.

He said he had already talked with the officials of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office to look into the possibility of visiting the area so that the City can come up with its own assessment with regard to the assistance that it will extend to the residents of the affected areas.

“If we have the money why not? We will ask for some of the recommendations,” he added. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Abra earthquake should be a lesson to prepare – Cebu official

Rama to run for LCP president

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy