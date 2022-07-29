Bongbong Marcos leads special Cabinet meeting on 2023 budget

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. led a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, July 29, 2022. to tackle the 2023 national budget.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra, who is present in the meeting, said that the special Cabinet meeting started at around 9:10 a.m.

“The President’s 2023 budget is the main agenda item,” Guevarra said in a text message.

The Office of the Press Secretary shared the same information, but no further details regarding the special Cabinet meeting were released as of posting time.

This was not the first time that the 2023 budget was tackled in a Cabinet meeting of the Marcos administration.

During the second Cabinet meeting on July 12, the national budget was among the topics discussed alongside programs in the infrastructure and transport sector.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles earlier said that in the said meeting, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) discussed the 2023 national budget, which seeks the “promotion of broad-based and inclusive economic recovery and growth.”

The DBM has vowed to hand to Congress the proposed P5.268 trillion budget for 2023 — first under Marcos’ watch — by August 22.

