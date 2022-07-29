Police believe organized group behind series of robberies in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Police in Central Visayas believe an organized group is behind the robberies in Bohol province.

Based on data she has, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mary Crystal Peralta, spokesperson of Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7) director Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, said that at least eight robberies were already recorded in Bohol in the past weeks.

“Based sa CCTV, nakita po natin na prang synchronized po. Maaring ito ay isang modus talaga. Ngayon ang intel community ay pinapaigting natin sa Bohol,” Peralta said.

Peralta said that they already have pieces of evidence, including copies of security cameras from the area, that they can work on in the hopes of catching the robbers. Aside from this, police have also identified possible suspects based on witnesses.

Meanwhile, according to the report from Alicia Bohol Police Station, Police Lieutenant William Orapa, the chief of police in the town, said that a person who was flagged down by policemen conducting checkpoint operations was killed after he allegedly fired first against the police in Barangay Napo, Alicia town.

Orapa identified the suspect as William Igpit, 41, a resident of Balilihan, Bohol. Igpit was killed during an armed encounter with the police on Thursday afternoon, July 28.

During investigation, police found out that Igpit was among those suspects behind in the robberies in the province after he matched to one of the robbers seen in a security camera footage.

Further investigation has also revealed that Igpit had previous cases on illegal drugs and possession of illegal firearms. He was released from jail last April 1, 2022.

Peralta added that should they finalize all needed papers, they will file the robbery complaints against other persons of interest.

Peralta said that Vega has directed the Bohol police to intensify their manhunt operation against these individuals.

The provincial government of Bohol has also provided cash reward for those who can give credible information about the identities and whereabouts of the suspects.



READ MORE:

Cebu City police warns public of increased snatching incidents

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy