From 90, PhilHealth expands dialysis sessions to 144 for rest of 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has expanded its coverage of hemodialysis sessions from 90 to 144 for the remaining months of 2022.

“The PhilHealth Board of Directors has recently approved the coverage of hemodialysis sessions from a maximum of 90 sessions to 144 sessions which can be availed of until December 31, 2022,” said PhilHealth in an advisory on Friday night.

PhilHealth then said that it will soon issue guidelines for the coverage expansion through a circular.

Meanwhile, the government-owned health insurance agency assured that it has already directed its regional offices and healthcare facilities to honor all availments beyond the 90-session limit as prescribed by an accredited physician.

Lawmakers like Senator Risa Hontiveros have been trying to institutionalize the 144 free dialysis sessions for Filipino senior citizens since the 18th Congress under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

But the bill got stalled until the end of Duterte’s term.

Despite this, Hontiveros recently vowed to refile the bill under the 19th Congress.

RELATED STORY:

Chronic kidney disease: 1 Filipino develops it every 40 minutes

EDV

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy