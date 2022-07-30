Phivolcs records over 1,300 aftershocks after Abra earthquake

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday said that it has already recorded 1,375 aftershocks since the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit the province of Abra.

Of the total aftershocks, Phivolcs said 387 were plotted as of 7:00 a.m., which means the seismic event was located by three or more earthquake monitoring stations.

Phivolcs said the aftershocks ranged from 1.5 to 5.0.

The latest strong aftershock was a magnitude 4.0 quake, recorded at exactly 1:33 a.m Saturday, with its epicenter located 3 kilometers northwest of San Isidro, Abra.

Intensity II was felt in Bantay, Ilocos Norte, while Instrumental Intensity I was felt in Vigan City.

“This is an aftershock of the 27 July 2022 M7.0 Northwestern Luzon Earthquake,” said Phivolcs.

The agency earlier warned that aftershocks may occur for several days and even up to months, after classifying the magnitude 7 quake in Abra as a “major earthquake.”

Damaged structures, power lines, walls and bridges were reported in several provinces due to the quake.

RELATED STORIES

Magnitude 7 earthquake leaves P33.8-B in damage to infrastructure

Bongbong Marcos flies to earthquake-hit Abra

Baguio student falls off building during magnitude 7 quake

Rama: Cebu City, LCP will help earthquake-affected areas

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy