Filipinas could play home games vs Jamaica, Uzbekistan in November

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine women’s football team could be playing home matches earlier than expected as part of its buildup for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Nonong Araneta bared on Saturday that Jamaica and Uzbekistan have sent feelers on possibly traveling to the country to face the Filipinas in a tri-nation series during the November international window.

“Jamaica wants to come here in November and Uzbekistan also wants to play here, so maybe we can have a tri-nation tournament,” Araneta said on Saturday after a groundbreaking ceremony of the PFF’s new headquarters in Carmona, Cavite.

Jamaica is currently ranked 51st in the world and recently placed third in the CONCACAF W Championship, earning a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics play-in against Canada.

Uzbekistan is ranked five spots higher at No. 46 and ruled the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Women’s Championship more than a week ago.

The planned mini-tourney is different from the possible four-nation event aimed to take place shortly before the World Cup.

There’s clamor for the Filipinas to hold some of their games on home soil, especially after 8,257 fans witnessed their 3-0 victory over Thailand in the final of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Coach Alen Stajcic’s side is hoping to take on tougher opponents which he feels would help a great deal for the Philippines in hopes of putting up a competitive showing in its maiden World Cup stint.

Two friendlies against Costa Rica in October have been finalized, with Araneta adding that the Filipinas could fly over to Dubai for matches against an African team and one from New Zealand.

