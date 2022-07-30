30 C. Visayas LGUs recognized for best practices against human trafficking

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking in Central Visayas (IACAT-7) recognized 30 local government units (LGUs) with best practices in the campaign against human trafficking on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in a mall in Cebu City.

This was in line with the IACAT-7’s observance of the World Day Against Trafficking, which has a theme “Use and Abuse of Technology”.

This celebration aims to make the public aware of the situations of the victims of human trafficking and also for the promotion of their rights. This year’s theme highlights the advantage and disadvantages of technology and how this enables the commission of human trafficking.

Along with the celebration, the IACAT-7, though its Selection Committee for Best Local Government Unit and Provincial Government Unit, recognized 30 LGUs whose distinguished works have helped in the campaign against human trafficking.

LOOK: World Day Against Trafficking celebration

Among these LGUs are Tagbilaran City of Bohol province, and San Juan in Siquijor province, which received a gold plaque for maintaining an “ideal” status in the two assessment years; Batuan, Alburquerque, and Sikatuna municipalities in Bohol; and Zamboanguita in Negros Oriental, which also received a silver plaque.

Some 18 municipalities in Bohol province also received Certificates of Recognition for maintaining a “Mature” status of their efforts against human trafficking. The same recognition was given to Siaton and San Jose in Negros Oriental; Maria and Larena in Siquijor; Sogod in Cebu province, and Lapu-Lapu City.

During the coffee table talk earlier, Police Lieutenant Fe Altubar, chief of Women and Children Protection Desk, said that technology, per se, was not a disadvantage for everyone as this, too, was a great help in the efficiency and effectivity of one’s daily function.

However, the abusive usage of technology would lead one to be victimized by criminals.

“The criminals nowadays, they feel so safe about committing crimes online or through internet. It is because that they can really hide themselves and they are very hard to identify. These people took advantage of our vulnerability, especially those marginalized ones,” Altubar said.

Altubar said that if the police is concerned, they would have a lot of programs to raise awareness of this social issue such as visiting schools. Sad to say, Altubar said that even parents and relatives would be the fixers and perpetrators of this kind of activity in exchange for money.

For his part, Police Major Niño Lawrence Ibo, chief of Women and Children Protection Center – Visayas Field Unit, said that the police, in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation, and some other international law enforcement agencies, formed a Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center to combat the online sexual exploitation of children.

As part of their program, they also created a Facebook page “AlengPulis” to give the public a 24/7 platform wherein they can report these issues rest assured that confidentiality is a top practiced principle.

“As of today, there is no technology or any application that can detect an online sexual exploitation and online abuse and exploitation of children activity real time. We see to it that the PNP and other government agencies are always two steps ahead of the criminals,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

IACAT-MCIAA urged to conduct anti-human trafficking activities

Woman from Lapu-Lapu City convicted for online sexual exploitation of children

Probe on for ‘rampant’ sex trafficking activities in Mandaue City

Philippines welcomes Tier 1 status in battling human trafficking

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy