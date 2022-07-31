Palace mourns death of Fidel Ramos: ‘He left a colorful legacy’

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday mourned the passing of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos as it noted the “colorful legacy” he leaves behind.

Ramos died on Sunday at the age of 94, his family confirmed .

“It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos. He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secured place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive,” said Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles in a statement.

“We deeply condole with his family, friends, classmates and associates and keep him in our prayers,” she added.

No further details on the passing of the former president were given by his family.

Popularly known as “FVR,” Ramos served as the 12th president of the Philippines from 1992 to 1998.

