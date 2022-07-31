Talisay cops tap 400 force multipliers to help increase police presence in the city

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Talisay City have tapped 400 members of the city’s force multipliers to help them increase police presence in the city and secure residents from lawless persons or crimes and as a preparation for the start of the in-person classes this August.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that these 400 force multipliers, who were civilian volunteers, would help them extend their presence in interior portions of the barangays and help deter crimes in these areas.

Caballes said that these force multipliers had undergone the necessary training to provide them with the skills and knowledge in assisting the police in security management.

He also called on the community to cooperate with police and these force multipliers, saying that the community’s cooperation would be a huge help to them already.

He said that working with the 400 force multipliers would be a part of their preparation, especially for the coming face-to-face classes this August.

With this, police will be expecting more commuters and individuals outside their homes and they are not discounting the possibility that lawless elements like snatchers and robbers will take advantage of this situation.

On the issue of shoplifting in stores and commercial establishments in the city, Caballes said that they had already coordinated with the security personnel of major establishments and discussed with them how to improve their security practices and improve the security of buyers going in and out of their stores.

He also asked establishment owners to ensure the installment of functioning security cameras so that it would be easy to monitor and locate suspects, who would try to commit a crime in these establishments.

Talisay City is a third class component city of the Province of Cebu, and it is at least 11 kilometers south of Cebu City.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that they were also coordinating with other concerned agencies, especially the Department of Education in preparing the security plan for the opening of classes.

“Likewise, PNP personnel will be deployed in those areas that we considered as places of convergence. We will also tap LGUs (local government units) specifically their respective Traffic Units, City/ Municipal Health Offices (C/MHOs), and City/ Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (C/MDRRMOs) to further ensure the security and safety of the public,” Sucalit said.

He also said that the deployment of the police personnel would be station-based, which meant that each chief of police in their respective cities and municipalities in Cebu Province would be directed to implement their security plans.

To ensure that the town or city’s police security plans would be effective, Sucalit said that the CPPO would inspect the effectiveness of the implementation of these security plans.

