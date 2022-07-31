Former President Fidel Ramos dies at 94

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Fidel Valdez Ramos passed away at the age of 94 on Sunday.

No details have been disclosed yet on the cause of his death, but state broadcaster PTV has confirmed his death.

Meanwhile, Senator Bong Revilla has issued a statement confirming the death of Ramos, whom he said was the one who convinced him to get involved in public service through the Lakas–Christian Muslim Democrats, or Lakas–CMD, which he now serves as a co-chairperson.

Lakas–CMD is the political party founded by Ramos, together with Raul Manglapus.

“Hindi matatawaran ang naging pamana ni FVR sa bansa. Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang pamumuno ay umahon ang Pilipinas mula sa mga krisis na bumabalot sa bawat pilipino ng mga panahong iyon,” said Revilla.

(FVR’s legacy to the country cannot be underestimated. Through his leadership, the Philippines emerged from the crises that enveloped every Filipino at that time)

According to Revilla, Ramos’ legacy is the “foundation upon which later administrations have built upon,”transforming the country from being “the sick man of Asia to the Tiger of the Region.”

“While the passing of our Chairman Emeritus is a great loss to our Party, it does not compare to the loss of our country. He was one of the best!” he added.

Ramos, who was known by his initials as “FVR” served as the 12th president of the Philippines from 1992 to 1998.

This is a developing story.

