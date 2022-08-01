‘Very high’ COVID-19 positivity rate in 5 Visayas provinces — OCTA

By: Neil Arwin Mercado - Inquirer.net | August 01,2022 - 12:27 PM

COVID-19 testing

MANILA, Philippines — “Very high” COVID-19 positivity rates were observed in five provinces in the Visayas  as of July 30, OCTA Research fellow Guido David reported Monday.

David said “very high” positivity rates were recorded in Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Bohol, and Negros Oriental as of Saturday, July 30.

Data shared by David showed that the positivity rate in Capiz reached 51.2 percent, higher than the 30.6 percent recorded in the province on July 23.

Further, data shows positivity rate also increased in Aklan (36.9 percent), Antique (28.7 percent), Bohol (28.2 percent), and Negros Oriental (27.6 percent).

“Very high positivity rates (more than 20%) were observed in Aklan, Antique, Bohol, Capiz, Negros Oriental,” David said in a tweet.


Further, David said positivity rates in other parts of the Visayas and Mindanao are also rising as of July 30, 2022.

David said the positivity rate in Misamis Oriental increased from 9.7 percent on July 23 to 17.2 percent on July 30.

Increased positivity rates were likewise noted in South Cotabato (from 11.2 percent to 15.2 percent), Zamboanga del Sur (from 9.7 percent to 12.7 percent), Cebu (from 9.9 percent to 12.4 percent), and Leyte (from 9.2 percent to 10.7 percent).

