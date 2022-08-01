‘Very high’ COVID-19 positivity rate in 5 Visayas provinces — OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — “Very high” COVID-19 positivity rates were observed in five provinces in the Visayas as of July 30, OCTA Research fellow Guido David reported Monday.

David said “very high” positivity rates were recorded in Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Bohol, and Negros Oriental as of Saturday, July 30.

Data shared by David showed that the positivity rate in Capiz reached 51.2 percent, higher than the 30.6 percent recorded in the province on July 23.

Further, data shows positivity rate also increased in Aklan (36.9 percent), Antique (28.7 percent), Bohol (28.2 percent), and Negros Oriental (27.6 percent).

“Very high positivity rates (more than 20%) were observed in Aklan, Antique, Bohol, Capiz, Negros Oriental,” David said in a tweet.

Positivity rates in Visayas and Mindanao as of July 30. Positivity rates are rising indicating increasing transmission of the virus. Very high positivity rates (more than 20%) were observed in Aklan, Antique, Bohol, Capiz, Negros Oriental. #COVID19 @dzbb @DZAR1026 @allangatus pic.twitter.com/lLXKFJBIQo — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) August 1, 2022



Further, David said positivity rates in other parts of the Visayas and Mindanao are also rising as of July 30, 2022.

David said the positivity rate in Misamis Oriental increased from 9.7 percent on July 23 to 17.2 percent on July 30.

Increased positivity rates were likewise noted in South Cotabato (from 11.2 percent to 15.2 percent), Zamboanga del Sur (from 9.7 percent to 12.7 percent), Cebu (from 9.9 percent to 12.4 percent), and Leyte (from 9.2 percent to 10.7 percent).

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City, Central Visayas COVID-19 cases remain low over the past weeks

CV logs 392 active cases as of June 30

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy