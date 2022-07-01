CV logs 392 active cases as of June 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas currently has 392 active COVID-19 cases, based on the June 30, 2022 COVID-19 tracker of the Department of Health-Central Visayas Center for Health and Development’s Regional Epidemiological Surveillance Unit (DOH 7-RESU).

This number of active COVID-19 cases in the region reflected a 243.86 percent increase from only 114 active COVID-19 cases recorded in Central Visayas a week ago or on June 23.

Of the 392 total active cases in the region as of June 30, a total of 211 are in Cebu City; Lapu-Lapu City- 17; Mandaue City- 38; Cebu Province- 67; Negros Oriental- 38, and Bohol- 21, the DOH 7-RESU COVID-19 tracker showed.

Siquijor currently has no recorded active COVID-19 cases.

RESU, however, said that these information was subject to change due to the “evolving situation.”

Data submitted by the local government units to DOH-7 would undergo the vetting process.

Moreover, RESU noted that Cebu had a two-week growth rate of 229 percent; it logged 56 new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks–from only 17 new cases logged two weeks prior that period.

The DOH defined growth rate as a measure of how quickly that number of cases are changing over a period of time.

The Province of Negros Oriental also registered a 125 percent two-week growth rate while the cases in Bohol and Siquijor declined with -55 percent and -100 percent respective two-week growth rate.

In a separate development, the COVID-19 positivity rate in 10 areas of the country, including Cebu, increased from June 25 to June 29, according to OCTA Research, an independent pandemic monitor, on Friday. Seven of the areas also breached the World Health Organization benchmark of five percent.

According to OCT Research, Cebu’s positivity rate increased to 3.5 percent from only 2.8 percent.

The positivity rate is the proportion of all COVID-19 tests that yield positive results.

