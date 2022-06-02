Cebu City, Central Visayas COVID-19 cases remain low over the past weeks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City logged no new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Deputy Chief Implementor, told reporters on Thursday, that none of the 585 samples that were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday yielded positive results for COVID-19.

With no additional deaths and recoveries, Cebu City’s remaining active cases are currently at 24.

Garganera also said that 62 of the City’s 80 barangays had no reported COVID-19 transmission in the past nine months or from May 23 to June 1.

Aside from that, the COVID-19 cases in the entire Central Visayas had also remained “very low,” said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

“As seen in the case bulletin, cases have remained very low and this were reflected in the low capacity utilization rates,” she told CDN Digital.

According to the May 30, 2022-Central Visayas COVID-19 Case Bulletin, which was released by the DOH-7, the region logged a total of 33 new COVID-19 cases from May 15 to May 21, registering an average daily new cases of five, which the DOH 7 said was 21 percent lower than that of the week before.

Of the new cases, none were tagged as critical; the region, however, logged a total of seven COVID-related deaths from May 22 to May 28.

The DOH-7 also said that as of May 28, only 316 of the 1,506 (20.97 percent) non-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed allocated in various hospitals in the region are currently occupied, while only 11 of the 120 ICU beds are currently in use.

Loreche, who is also the spokesperson for the Visayas COVID-19 Vaccination Operations Center, also said that vaccination coverage for the region was also moving forward in terms of percentage for the total eligible population and the senior citizen subgroup.

A total of 4,700,229 individuals or 71.5 percent from the region’s total eligible population for COVID-19 vaccination are already vaccinated, with 674,918 already received their booster shots.

In terms of vaccinating senior citizens against COVID-19, the region already has a coverage of 61 percent or with 412,626 fully vaccinated senior citizens.

Despite these figures, Loreche, however, reminded the public not to be complacent in their measures against COVID-19.

“Despite all these, let’s continue our face masking, ventilation, and vaccination especially moving with our booster shots,” she said.

