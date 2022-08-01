New PNP, NBI chiefs get Central Visayas’ law enforcers’ support

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers in Central Visayas support the newly designated heads of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday, August 1.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), expressed support to the newly installed PNP chief, Police Lieutenant General Rodolfo Azurin Jr., who was chosen by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday, August 1.

“The entire 11,348 abled police force of Central Visayas gives their 100 percent support to the newly appointed chief, Philippine National Police, PLtGen Rodolfo Azurin Jr. PRO7 will comply with the mandates of the PNP as well as continue to serve and protect the people of Central Visayas under the new leadership. Our snappy salute to you, Sir,” Vega said.

Azurin is currently the commander of the Northern Luzon Police Area, which covers the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, Central Luzon Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region. Azurin also served as commander of the Southern Luzon Police Area.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas (NBI-7) personnel also welcome the appointment of Medardo De Lemos as the new director of the NBI.

De Lemos, who has been with the bureau for 37 years, was earlier appointed as NBI’s officer-in charge, after replacing former NBI Director Eric Distor.

NBI CEVRO’s Director Renan Oliva, said that, De Lemos became NBI CEVRO’s director for eight years. He held the distinction of having been the second of the longest staying regional director of NBI-CEVRO.

Oliva said that De Lemos was strict but fair at work and these qualities were strong foundations of keeping the functions of the NBI on track.

