Cebu City Jail Male Dorm has new jail warden

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 01,2022 - 05:59 PM
Cebu City Jail warden

Jail Superintendent Metz Milton Placencia is the newly installed Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory jail warden. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory


CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jail Superintendent Metz Milton Placencia will be the new warden of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory effective Monday, August 1, 2022.

Placencia replaces Jail Superintendent Jose Rusylvi Abueva, who was warden of the city jail for  a year and nine months.

Abueva is now reassigned and designated as the chief of the Human Resource Development Division of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Regional Office VII.

Placencia was the former jail warden of the General Santos City Jail Male Dormitory. He was recently awarded as Best City Jail Warden for the 4th quarter of 2021.

“We look forward to your leadership and guidance that will carry us to greater heights. The opportunity to work and learn under you will be beneficial not only to our jail unit but us as individuals. May we contribute in making your vision for CCJMD become a reality,” the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory said in a Facebook post.

The Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory is located in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City. It houses at least 6,000 inmates.

Read Next

