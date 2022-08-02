Bohol guv orders probe on ‘overpriced’ food in Virgin Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado on Tuesday, August 2, ordered an investigation to shed light on reports alleging that overpriced food are being sold to tourists visiting the province’s Virgin Island.

Aumentado, in a post on his official Facebook account, expressed dismay and disappointment upon learning that several tourists complained of paying for pricey food and other tourism-related services in the province.

As a result, Aumentado said, the local government will have to intervene.

“We will fix this!,” he said.

The governor also requested Bohol’s legislators to help probe the matter.

He urged the Provincial Board to come up with ordinances and other policies to regulate the province’s tourism industry and protect consumers’ welfare.

“Atong hatagan ug insaktong serbisyo ug angayan panggaon nato ang mga tourista isip atong bisita kay sila ang gahatag ug panginabuhian nato,” wrote Aumentado.

In the meantime, Aumentado said Bohol’s provincial government will be conducting an emergency meeting with local officials in Panglao, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and stakeholders to discuss other measures to improve the island province’s tourism industry.

“…apil ta na alibango ug na dismaya isip amahan sa probinsya,” he added.

Aumentado made the announcement after a tourist published on social media a photo of what seemed to be a pricelist of the food their group ordered when they visited Virgin Island.

The photo showed that the group, in total, paid over P26,000 for food, a price that earned the ire and skepticism of netizens.

Bohol is among the country’s most popular tourist destinations. It is home to the world-famous Panglao Island and the iconic Loboc River Cruise.

RELATED STORIES

Police believe organized group behind series of robberies in Bohol

All set for CrossBohol 600 cycling event

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy