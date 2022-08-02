Batch 2014 off to good start in SHAABAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Batch 2014-Asian Orthopedics got off to a great start in Division C of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA).

This after Batch 2014 beat Batch 2013-MDP Customs Brokerage, 71-50, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the SHS-AdC campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Chooks Cebu’s 3×3 star Zach Huang and former SHS-AdC Magis Eagle Gio Laguyo led Batch 2014’s huge win.

Huang, who recently competed in the FIBA 3×3 Lipik Challenger in Pozesko-Slavonska Zupanija in Croatia, had a double-double performance of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Laguyo had 14 markers coupled with six rebounds, and four assists.

Rendell Senining had 22 points, three rebounds and four assists in Batch 2013’s losing effort.

Batch 2015 95, Batch 2019 71

In the other Division C match, Anton Araw-Araw scored 19 points to lead Batch 2015-Storage Town to their first win against Batch 2019-UNAHCO Inc.

Joshua Balankig had a double-double outing for Batch 2019 with 13 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks.

BATCH 2012 93, Batch 2021 Casa Mira 89

Batch 2012-Carampatana Food Corporation edged Batch 2021-Casa Mira in the other division C game.

Rev-Rev Deputado exploded for 46 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and five steals to lead Batch 2012’s scoring. Maverick Suarez added 15 markers with four rebounds, and one block.

Josiah Gidean Villamayor scored 34 points with 10 rebounds, and one assist for the losing squad.

OTHER GAMES

The rest of Sunday’s matches saw Batch 2011 beating Batch 2005, 79-65, in division B; Batch 2006 edging Batch 2008, 73-69, in the other division B match; and Batch 2001 manhandling Batch 2002, 100-51, in Division A.

/bmjo

