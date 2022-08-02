Village chief, bodyguard nabbed in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The village chief of Barangay Magdugo in Toledo City was arrested on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, via virtue of a warrant of arrest for grave threats while his bodyguard who was with him was also nabbed for possession of unlicensed firearms.

The arrest of Walter Lao, 48, incumbent village chief of Barangay Magdugo, was a joint operation of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Cebu Provincial Field Unit (CIDG-PFU), 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), and Toledo Police Station.

According to a report from the CIDG-7 PFU, Judge Ruben Altubar, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court, 7th Judicial Region, Branch 29 of Toledo City on August 1, 2022, issued the said warrant. The bail for the accused is fixed at P360,000 for two counts of grave threats.

Lao’s bodyguard, identified as Jess Esguerra, 41, of the said barangay, was arrested for possession of an unlicensed .45 pistol. Esguerra was allegedly caught in the act of possessing this unlicensed firearm tucked around his waist while police were serving the warrant of arrest against Lao.

When asked if he has documents to prove that he had the authority to possess the firearm, Esguerra reportedly failed to present any, resulting to his arrest.

Esguerra will be facing formal complaints for violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act.

These two are currently detained at the detention facility of Toledo Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Lapu-Lapu City RTC Judge issues warrant of arrest vs 7 brgy captains

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy