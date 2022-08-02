6 Lapu-Lapu City traffic enforcers test positive for illegal drugs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Six employees from the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) in Lapu-Lapu City tested positive for illegal drugs.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

On Monday, August 1, 2022, CLOSAP initiated a random drug test on at least 50 traffic enforcers of CTMS.

Lao said that the six traffic enforcers, who tested positive, are now facing possible termination from their work.

“Urine specimens of the employees found positive in the screening test shall be submitted for further confirmatory testing,” Lao said.

The drug test for all city hall employees, Lao said complies with Executive Order no. 35 or the Drug-Free Workplace program issued by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

The six CTMS employees are working under a job order contract. They were all assigned to the field.

“The administration of Mayor Ahong means serious business when it comes to drugs. They already know the rules,” he said, adding that random drug testing will be conducted in all offices to ensure that no drug users would penetrate their ranks.

In 2019 and 2020, at least seven and four traffic enforcers, respectively, were dismissed from their job after testing positive for illegal drugs. /rcg

ALSO READ:

All Lapu disaster personnel test negative for drugs

Lapu-Lapu City terminates 6 employees found positive of drug use

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy