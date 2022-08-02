Rama: NBI to release probe result on anomalous garbage deal soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) is expected to release the results of its probe on the alleged anomalous garbage collection deal that Cebu City entered into, Mayor Michael Rama said on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Rama stated during a press conference on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, that NBI-Central Visayas Director Renan Oliva had updated him on the status of the investigation.

“Second, by such a call, I was also briefed that there will be things to be unraveled and action will be expected from the NBI especially that documents have already been presented from the Treasurer’s Office,” he told members of the Cebu media.

Rama, when he was acting City Mayor in June 2021, noted the sorry state of the city’s garbage disposal.

The previous Cebu City Council began investigation of the garbage collection and expenses dilemma of the city government after the Department of Public Services (DPS) sought a supplemental budget of P100 million.

The previous City Council also asked the NBI and the Ombudsman to conduct a joint inquiry into allegations of theft or improper use of money for garbage collection and related charges, involving Docast Construction and JJ & J Construction and General Supply.

NBI-7 probe on alleged ‘garbage plunder’ in Cebu City to continue

In its 2021 audit report, the Commission on Audit also flagged the City Government’s P383 million garbage collection deal with Docast Construction and JJ & J Construction and General Supply in 2021.

Meanwhile, Rama said there is no need yet to create a multi-sectoral investigating body to probe the alleged garbage plunder in the City, aside from the NBI.

This, after Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival, Sr., during the Council’s regular session, suggested to the Council to create a multi-sectoral investigating body for the matter.

“I do not want to be arguing with the very able Councilor Nestor, but let’s wait how NBI will be coming out on what they believe should be because their mandate, and I have full trust and confidence in the leadership of the present NBI director and the staff. Give them the benefit of the doubt,” he said. /rcg

