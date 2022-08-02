LOOK: Jane De Leon is a certified head turner in red
CEBU, Philippines — ‘Darna’ star Jane De Leon looked effortlessly gorgeous and ethereal in a red gown during the Bb. Pilipinas grand coronation night on Sunday, July 31, 2022, where she was one of the judges.
In an Instagram post, De Leon shared a series of stunning photos of her as she said, “My own version of last night’s women empowerment.”
“I’m still amazed by the parade of beautiful and strong women,” she added.
De Leon congratulated all the Binibinis in the recently concluded pageant.
“Thank you for having me. It was an honor to be a member of the panel of judges. PROUD TO BE A FILIPINA,” she said.
De Leon received praises from netizens in the comment section.
“You were absolutely stunning last night Jane. #Darna ,” a netizen said.
De Leon’s ‘Darna’ co-star Joshua Garcia also served as a judge on the pageant’s coronation night. /rcg
