DOT takes action on ‘overpricing’ of seafood in Virgin Island, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) is coordinating with the Province of Bohol and the Municipality of Panglao to provide guidance on the standards for the provision of goods and services to tourists.

This is among the actions the Department will take following reports on the overpricing of seafood by some vendors in Virgin Island in Panglao, Bohol surfaced.

DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, in a statement, also thanked the LGU for immediately launching an investigation on the matter.

“The alleged overpricing of seafood by vendors in Virgin Island, Panglao, Bohol, is a matter that the Department of Tourism takes seriously especially as it concerns the welfare of tourists whose continued support for our destinations is critical to the recovery of the tourism industry,” she said.

Frasco furthered that while the agency understands the challenges faced by the tourism-related businesses, “due care” must always be given to the over-all experience of tourists whether it concerns on the accommodation quality, service, and reasonable pricing of products.

Moreover, the DOT secretary said her office is coordinating with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to ensure reasonable pricing standards are upheld for purposes of consumer protection.

The DOT will also be providing trainings to frontline tourism workers and stakeholders to ensure overall tourism experience in the Island.

“Tourism is a shared responsibility, and it is in helping each other along this period of recovery that we can fully enjoy the benefits that tourism brings,” Frasco said.

