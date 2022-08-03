ARQ Boxing Stable’s Abne banners Engkwentro 6 in Sibonga

CEBU CITY, Philippines—ARQ Boxing Stable’s April Jay “Astroboy” Abne banners the sixth installment of the “Engkwentro” boxing series of ARQ Sports slated on August 7, 2022 at the Bonifacio Bacaltos Sports and Cultural Centrum in Sibonga town, southern Cebu.

Abne will face a formidable foe in Christian “Chiquito” Bacolod of the JMS Stable in the main event. Their fight will be a 10-rounder non-title bout under the 112-pound division.

The 23-year-old Abne is riding on a back-to-back victories following his stunning first round knockout loss in December 2021 against Garen Diagan.

Abne immediately recovered by defeating Diagan via a fifth round knockout in their rematch last March.

Abne holds a record of nine wins with five knockouts and one defeat. He is also the current Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) flyweight champion.

Meanwhile, Bacolod, 27, a former ALA Boxing Gym pug, has a more experienced record of 14 wins with 10 knockouts and one defeat.

Like Abne, Bacolod is eyeing to extend his back-to-back wins on Sunday, August 7.

In the co-main event, the unbeaten and reigning OPBF youth light flyweight champion John Paul Gabunilas (7-1, 5KOs) will face Ruben Dadivas (8-1, 4KOs) for 10-rounds.

The rest of the undercard features Berland Robles vs. Ramel Antaran, Rodel Wenceslao vs. Ernesto Cagampang, Rodex Piala vs Danny Tampipi, Bryan James Wild vs Mateo Handig, Ian Paul Abne vs Charlie Malupangue, Bryx Piala vs Ponciano Rimandiman, Romel Macado Jr. vs. Alvin Camigue, and Yeroge Gura vs. Jeffrey Galero.

