Vicelles banners explosive Kumbati 13 fight card on June 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Mark “Rastamac” Vicelles banners an action-packed “Kumbati 13,” fight card of the Omega Pro Sports International slated on June 17, 2022, at the Parkmall in Mandaue City.

The card features six exciting bouts pitting Omega Boxing Gym’s top and promising prospects against battle-scarred opponents.

The 26-year-old Vicelles is currently the highest world-ranked boxer in Omega Boxing Gym’s fold. He will face Jaysever Abcede in a 10-round bout with a catchweight of 109-pounds.

The undefeated Vicelles who is the reigning WBA Asia South Light Flyweight champion is ranked No. 2 in the WBO light flyweight division.

He is also ranked No. 4 in both the IBF and WBC in the same weight class and No. 12 in the WBA. Vicelles of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat sports a record of 16 wins with nine knockouts and one draw.

His most recent victory was an impressive first-round knockout of Richard Claveras in Kumbati 12 last March 26 at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

Abcede, 27, of Bukidnon is more experienced with 31 fights. He has 21 wins 13 by knockout along with 10 defeats. Abcede recently defeated Jay-r Tulinan last March in Lagonglong, Misamis Oriental.

In the undercard, the hard-hitting Christian “The Bomb” Araneta (21-2, 17KOs) will be featured against journeyman Toto “Muscovado” Landero (11-7-2, 2KOs) in a 10-rounder duel in the 109lbs weight category.

Also, undefeated Benny “The Bull” Cañete (5-0, 4KOs) stakes his clean record against Mark Glen Antaran (4-4-3, 3KOs) for eight rounds in the 118lbs category.

Meanwhile, Franco Serafica (8-1,4KOs) joins his fellow Omega Boxing Gym stablemates as he takes on Remon Basas (6-7, 4KOs) for eight rounds under the 126lbs category.

In addition, the unbeaten Carlo Bacaro (8-0, 6KOs) will face Jimmy Borbon (7-10,4, 4KOs) for a six-rounder bout in the 140lbs category.

Ramil Roda completes the Kumbati 13 fight card with a curtain-opener rematch versus Norman Rusiana.

Roda and Rusiana’s first meeting ended in a split draw after four rounds last March. It was Roda’s professional debut and Rusiana’s third pro bout.

Their rematch is slated for four rounds in the 115lbs class. /rcg

