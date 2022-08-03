Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort is set to open on the 1st of  September of 2022, reimagining a “Tropical Sanctuary”

Cebu, Philippines, 1st August, 2022 – Being the first of Marriott International’s first resort in the Philippines, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort finally opens with exciting new offerings to the world.

Being one of the world’s leading tourist destinations in the Asia Pacific, Mactan, Cebu is yet to have another hospitality and travel giant to cradle as Marriott International’s first resort in the Philippines finally opens showcasing its resilience despite the challenges met in the pre-opening.

Nestled in the historic islands in the Philippines, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort shall become a destination for tourists as it unveils a welcoming and assured hospitality service and offerings. The property comprises of 261 stylish rooms and suites with the captivating views of the Hilutungan Channel, one of Cebu’s finest and richest sanctuaries, and the scenic Olango Island, one of the seven best-known flyaways for migratory birds in the world. The resort also offers the fitness gym equipped with modern facilities, the signature Sheraton Spa – the first of its rebranded feat in the Asia Pacific, the elegant functions spaces and board rooms, and a meticulously curated selection of dining outlets to seal the resort experience.

The property gives pride to the spacious rooms with majority of it overlooking at the ocean view. On the highlight among the rooms is the Sheraton Honeymoon Suite. This uniquely designed space has the 180 degrees view of the ocean in the bedroom area.

Room categories include the King Room, Sheraton Honeymoon Suite, the Junior Suite, the Executive Suite, and Presidential Suite.

As the World’s Gathering Place in the Queen City of the South, guests will be welcomed by the open-space lobby embellished with Cebuano-inspired design elements – from the earth-toned furnishings to the carefully handcrafted furniture. Unveiling the courtyard scenery is the swimming pool, complemented with the stunning view of Mactan Island’s famed white sand beach, natural landscapes, and crystal blue waters.

Exhibiting the truest design philosophy of Sheraton’s “The World’s Gathering Place”, the outlet offers coffee bar, deli, and bakery coined as “Sa Sitio” – a community-inspired space, where guests can connect, join together, or be alone among others where a vast array of pastries, staple drinks, and grab-and-go offering for gastronomic satisfaction.

While experiencing relaxation and fun activities in the resort, all three main dining outlets will have you ready to serve a variety of food selection. 5 Cien, the resort’s all-day dining, brings culture, art, and haute cuisine all together over an etch of international dining selections complemented with local selection of variations such as the taho station, sikwate or tablea station, and other Cebuano delicacies served in a gourmet ensemble. Dip, on the other hand, offers a neo

festive palatable experience to the guests – serving the best of Nikkei cuisine paralleled with bold eye-catching Peruvian-Japanese dishes and interiors. Another peculiar feature in the resort is the Buhi Bar – a stone-carved exquisite cave bar serving classic and contemporary drinks handcrafted by seasoned mixologists paired with scrumptious Mediterranean dishes.

Socials and business meetings are also catered in Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort. The property boasts a total of 1,400 square meters of event space, and 5 state-of-the-art Meeting Rooms. Another area of interest for events is the ballroom that can accommodate up to 500 guests which will surely trademark indelible memories.

In spite of all the exciting offerings that Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort can offer, it still remains to be loyal to Marriott International’s Commitment to Clean protocols and programs to strictly secure the guest experience and assure their safety. Parallel to the Commitment to Clean program, Marriott International also highlights their initiatives to conserve the environment through the Serve 360 Program: Doing Good in Every Direction, a collective effort for a more sustainable world. One of the initiatives implemented at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, together with the 800 plus hotels in Asia Pacific, is the use of Residential Bath Amenities which projects to save 500 million tiny bottles in a year reducing 45% landfill waste – strengthening Marriott’s global environmental footprint.

“We are to be welcoming guests to the Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort. Recognized as one of the Philippines’ most important hubs, Cebu is one of the few places in the Philippines where white-sand beaches are within the reach from a bustling historic city. It is a place known for its heritage and natural environment, and this truly makes Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort a tropical sanctuary to experience the authentic and heartfelt Cebuano hospitality,” said Sheraton’s General Manager, Dottie V. Wurgler–Cronin.

Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort is one of the many proofs of Marriott International’s growing portfolio all over the world from select, premium, to luxury brands of choice.

Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort is located along Punta Engaño Road, Mactan Island, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu Philippines. Its proximity is strategically a 30-minute drive to Mactan International Airport, the gateway to the newest and most anticipated resort in the Queen of the South.

For more information, booking details, and promotions, visit www.sheratoncebumactan.com and follow @sheratoncebumactan on Facebook and Instagram.

