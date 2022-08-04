‘Refresher course’ mulled to help micro, small tourism vendors in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In order to empower vendors and at the same time protect consumers’ welfare, the government is considering conducting refresher courses and training programs for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) relying on tourism activities in Virgin Island, Bohol.

The Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7) said they are planning to hold ‘entrepreneurial trainings’ for vendors in Bohol to help them cope with significant changes in the market.

“We want to train them on how can they be more effective as MSMEs (micro, small and medium entrepreneurs), and gain better understanding sa ilahang market and target markets,” said Maria Elena Arbon, DTI-7 director.

Arbon also recommended that vendors and individuals relying on tourism as their livelihoods should be aware of disruptions in the tourism industry following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DTI and DOT were tapped to resolve reports on alleged overcharging being made on tourists visiting Virgin Island in Panglao town, Bohol.

A netizen took to social media to complain that a group of 13 people paid over P26,000 to dine on Virgin Island, a strip of white sand beach off the coasts of Panglao.

When asked whether the bill set can be considered exorbitant, Arbon, however, declined to comment, saying the investigation is still ongoing.

Panglao Mayor Edgardo ‘Boy’ Arcay has ordered all tourism activities in Virgin Island to cease, except for sightseeing.

Arcay’s decision took effect last August 3.

The local government of Panglao, in the meantime, proposed to relocate affected vendors and operators to the town plaza, where they can hold a ‘food street or night market’ for tourists.

