Cebu booters chop down Bohol, 9-1 at start of CVFA U20 Invitational Football Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Host Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA)-Cebu Football Club trampled the Bohol Selection, 9-1, on Thursday morning for an auspicious start in the CVFA U20 Invitational Football Tournament at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in the South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

CVFA-Cebu FC’s ace wingers Keenen Cergneux and Stephen Vercide Soria each scored three goals each for their team’s dominant win against the visiting Boholano booters.

Kyrell Bangot, Paul Joshua Mapula, and Mark Lester Zafra also contributed a goal for CVFA-Cebu FC.

Cergneux initiated his team’s scoring binge with a 24th-minute goal then added another one six minutes later via penalty kick. He then logged his hat trick with another goal in the 39th minute as CVFA-Cebu FC built a comfortable, 3-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Soria stretched the Cebuanos’ lead to 4-0 with a penalty kick in the 55th minute. Five minutes later, Bangot made it, 5-0 for the hosts.

At the 62nd-minute mark, Mapula gave CVFA-Cebu FC a, 6-0 lead before Reynold Sumabal momentarily stopped the carnage by scoring Bohol’s lone goal at the 65th minute, 1-6.

In the 80th minute, Zafra chipped in his lone goal to give CVFA-Cebu FC an unassailable, 7-1, advantage while Soria completed the rout with conversions at the 86th and 88th minutes.

In the first match, Negros United FC, defeated Forza FC,2-1.

For tomorrow’s action, Forza FC faces Bohol Selection in the first match at 7:00 AM, followed by CVFA-Cebu FC’s much-anticipated showdown against Negros United FC at 9:00 AM. /rcg

