P2.1 million in smuggled cigarettes confiscated in Oslob
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of boxes of smuggled cigarettes worth P2.1 million were confiscated by officers of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7).
PCG-7, in a statement, said they intercepted a wing van-type truck a few meters away from Mainit Port in Oslob town, southern Cebu last August 1.
The truck was reportedly carrying undocumented and illegally transported goods to Metro Cebu.
They confiscated cigarette boxes, bearing an imported brand, hidden inside cartons labeled as canned sardines worth P2,116,000.
The shipment, PCG-7 said, originated from Zamboanga.
They added they received official information from authorities in Mindanao about smuggled goods bound for Cebu on a roll-on-roll-off (roro) passenger vessel that departed from Dapitan Port.
“The goods were declared as canned goods and were packed in canned sardine boxes to avoid detection,” said PCG-7.
The smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for proper disposal.
Oslob is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 118 kilometers south of Cebu City.
RELATED STORIES
Cebu customs seize smuggled hazardous chemicals from China
BOC Cebu-Subport Mactan seizes flower seeds ‘smuggled’ from Indonesia
/dbs
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.