No fatalities due to flooding, says Cebu City DRRMO
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) operations head Harold Alcontin said no one died due to the flooding in various urban areas here after a heavy downpour on Thursday night, August 4, 2022.
The heavy rainfall lasted for more than two hours, according to Alcontin.
He said the couple who were previously reported to have been washed away when water from the Kinalumsan River rose on Thursday night were able to survive.
“Kaluoy sa Ginoo nga wala g’yod intawn nakalas nilang duha kay ang asawa nakagunit ra man sa riprap unya ang bana, although naanod siya, na rescue nato siya didto sa SRP torre (South Road Properties tower) conducted by atong specialist squad, Quick Response Team, ug atong PRC (Philippine Red Cross),” he said.
Alcontin said among the heavily flooded areas in southern Cebu City on Thursday night included Tagunol Street in Barangay Pardo, Barangay Basak, and Barangay Cogon-Pardo.
Alcontin also reported that a total of 15 families from Barangay Cogon Pardo were temporarily evacuated to the Cogon Pardo gym.
Some families from Barangays Pardo and Tisa were also temporarily evacuated Thursday night. He, however, was not able to provide yet the exact number of evacuated families in these barangays.
He said the CCDRRMO has already requested the Cebu City’s Department of Social Welfare and Services to visit the evacuation sites and distribute hot meals for the evacuees.
“Gabii, so far, naa tay gamay lang nga mga injury katong mga naanod pero wala tay reported fatality until this morning sa atoang Command Center nga ingnon tag caused by the heavy rain. Naa lang tay mga evacuation sa south. Dili sa north wala kaayo ta,” he said.
Alcontin noted that the flood water in the low-lying areas in south Cebu reached knee to waist length, while the flood waters in Colon reached about six inches.
He then said the CCDRRMO would request the City’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to conduct an inventory of the City’s drainage, so they could also do needed drainage rehabilitation as caution for flooding.
“Usa sa among nabantayan is kaning mga bridges nga naay mga DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) nga mga projects. Dugay kaayo naka drain ang atong mga run off water diri sa dalan. Nag pondo siya. In fact, niabot gyod og tag tuhod ug tagahawak,” he said.
“Sa Tagunol, mao jud to among concern. I already reported it to Kons Jerry (Guardo) nga unta maka-advise ang atoang DEPW sa atoang DPWH nga unta naa nay contingency. In case, ingon ani nga nag repair sila (naa silay project diri sa river)… naa silay heavy equipment nga iandam para at least makatabang og drain sa run off water sa dan,” he added.
Meanwhile, aside from the flooding, Alcontin said they also received a report of minor landslide in Barangay Buhisan.
They were also able to evacuate 29 families when a fire hit Barangay Duljo Fatima on Thursday. The affected families are currently temporarily taking shelter at the San Nicholas Elementary School.
/bmjo
READ MORE:
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.