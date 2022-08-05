No fatalities due to flooding, says Cebu City DRRMO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) operations head Harold Alcontin said no one died due to the flooding in various urban areas here after a heavy downpour on Thursday night, August 4, 2022.

The heavy rainfall lasted for more than two hours, according to Alcontin.

He said the couple who were previously reported to have been washed away when water from the Kinalumsan River rose on Thursday night were able to survive.