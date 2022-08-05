23-year-old man gunned down in Consolacion, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 23-year-old man was shot by still unidentified perpetrators inside his house in Sitio Looc, Barangay Tayud in Consolacion past 1 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Consolacion police identified the victim as Mike Francis Cena, 23, a resident of the said barangay.

In his report, Police Lieutenant Colonel Danilo Colipano, officer-in-charge of the Consolacion Police Station, said that the victim was inside his house and using his cellular phone when two men went inside and shot him multiple times.

For his part, Patrolman Yashar Medil, desk officer of Consolacion Police Station, said that Cena was reportedly alone when the shooting happened.

Police are currently working to find the person or persons behind this incident. They are also investigating the background of the victim as this may help in shedding light on the possible motive for the shooting.

Medil added that as of now, no witness has appeared to their station to give information that may help in the investigation.

Colipano said that victim was already lifeless on the ground when they arrived in the area. The village watchers of Barangay Tayud called their station and sought for assistance upon discovery of the body.

The victim was still brought to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival by an attending physician.

Police recovered a total of six empty shells of .45 caliber and one deformed slug from the crime scene.



