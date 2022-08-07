One of the first things that Filipino families teach their children at a very early age is to close and open their hands (“close open, close open”), and to smile and show their “beautiful eyes!”

* * *

In today’s Gospel (LK. 12, 32-48), Jesus teaches us the value of being open to God and to the Kingdom of God. The lesson is that, the more we are open, the more we will have peace and happiness.

* * *

Jesus teaches us not to follow the way of the world, but to take “the road less traveled.” It is a difficult road, but it leads to a meaningful life, and to eternal life. Below are some pointers on how we can be truly and fully open so that we can go through this world with “beautiful eyes.”

* * *

INCLUSIVE AWARENESS. Be aware not only of yourself. We do not travel life’s road alone. There is a God to guide us, so we must take time to listen to Him. Remember, there is a God, and you’re not Him! Remember, too, that there is a big world out there, and there are other people in this world. Let go of self-centeredness and selfishness. –

* * *

HUMBLE UNDERSTANDING. Proverbs 3, 5 reminds us to “lean not on your own understanding.” With knowledge, we understand, but with humility, we become more understanding. May we become persons who want to, and who try to be more understanding. Let go of pride of any form.

* * *

HONEST ACCEPTANCE. We accept that we are servants. We have a Master to whom we are accountable at the end of our lives, which may come any time. Honesty is the key that helps us accept who we are, with all our faults and weaknesses, and who we can be. With humility comes acceptance, and with acceptance comes clearance (clear answers!). Let go of dishonesty, denial, and rationalizations.

* * *

LOVING DECISION AND ACTION. This “road less traveled” should lead us to decisions and actions that start with love, continue with love, and end with love. It is not an easy road, but without inclusive awareness, humble understanding, honest acceptance, and loving decisions and actions, we end up self-centered, proud, dishonest, and selfish servants who think and act like masters.

* * *

The Father has entrusted unto us the treasures of the Kingdom. While many of us don’t have earthly treasures, let us not forget that we have lasting treasures to share while we journey in this world. Treasures of the heart, and from the heart—these are what the world needs most nowadays.

* * *

Reminder to those who have many worldly treasures: “sell your belongings and give alms,” and go after an “inexhaustible treasure in heaven that no thief can reach nor moth destroy.” And let us all be ready and prepared, “for at an hour you do not expect, the Son of Man will come.”

* * *

Last Aug. 4 was the Priests’ Day, the Feast of St. John Marie Vianney, Patron Saint of Parish Priests. We thank God for the gift of priesthood, and we thank people who are gifts to our priesthood.

* * *

Fr. Emeterio “Emy” de la Paz, SVD, has gone back to his Master at the age of 90. He obediently took on many assignments as a priest, but what was truly edifying was his work as chaplain of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Santa Mesa, Manila, and also of St. Luke’s Hospital, Quezon City. He was on call 24/7, and this he did diligently and faithfully. Rest now, Father Emy, for you “have fought a good fight, finished the race, and have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 4:7).

* * *

A moment with the Lord: Lord, help us to take the road of openness, honesty, humility, and love. Amen.

MORE ‘MOMENTS’ COLUMNS

What‘s in your pocket?

We have a loving Father!

Work and pray in humility

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy